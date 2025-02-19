J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 519 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHYS. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $22.71.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.