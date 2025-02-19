J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 97.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHO opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $24.53.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.