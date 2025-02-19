Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Short Interest Down 10.3% in January

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 636,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of JXN stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.91. The stock had a trading volume of 748,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.47. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $115.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average is $92.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JXN shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Gregory T. Durant purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.28 per share, with a total value of $135,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,036.44. This trade represents a 4.91 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 232.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

