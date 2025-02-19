Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lowered its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,028,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE JEF opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.92.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

