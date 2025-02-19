JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20), Zacks reports. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $895.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.82 million.

JELD-WEN Stock Down 10.7 %

NYSE:JELD traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.02. 621,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $509.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at JELD-WEN

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $841,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,259,784 shares in the company, valued at $93,787,347.60. This trade represents a 0.91 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 310,000 shares of company stock worth $2,463,500. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

