JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $895.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.82 million. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

NYSE:JELD traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $505.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.17.

Insider Transactions at JELD-WEN

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,320,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,229,111.96. This trade represents a 0.61 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,500 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

