JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $895.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.82 million. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%.
JELD-WEN Stock Performance
NYSE:JELD traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $505.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.17.
Insider Transactions at JELD-WEN
In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,320,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,229,111.96. This trade represents a 0.61 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,500 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on JELD-WEN
About JELD-WEN
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JELD-WEN
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Solid Biosciences Soars 32% on Trial Data: 189% Upside from Here?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Up Nearly 1000%, Can AppLovin Keep Delivering for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.