JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 820.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $765,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.71 and a fifty-two week high of $51.70. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.48.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

