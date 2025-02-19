JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 266 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 244.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 375 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,206,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,447,000 after acquiring an additional 77,436 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,867,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33,824 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 258.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 874,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,044,000 after purchasing an additional 630,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 866,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,541,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $509,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,813,360. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,015 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,695 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TWLO opened at $125.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.50 and its 200-day moving average is $91.13. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.81, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Twilio from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.91.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

