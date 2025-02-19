Joel Adams & Associates Inc. Invests $450,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

ACWX stock opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.42. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.84 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

