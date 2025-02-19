Joel Adams & Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 266.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.24.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

