Joel Adams & Associates Inc. Takes $1.46 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.3% of Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.31. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2348 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

