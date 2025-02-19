Joel Adams & Associates Inc. Takes $1.46 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.3% of Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.31. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.