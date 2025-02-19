John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Holdings Decreased by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 100,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 686.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 295,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 257,674 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 19,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHMM opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.50. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.04 and a twelve month high of $65.18.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

