John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 81,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 52,245 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 28,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 222,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JHMM opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.04 and a 52-week high of $65.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.50.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

