Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) versus RDE (NASDAQ:GIFT) Critical Survey

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) and RDE (NASDAQ:GIFT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Jumia Technologies and RDE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumia Technologies -53.64% -161.08% -53.38% RDE N/A -62.87% -38.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jumia Technologies and RDE”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumia Technologies $186.40 million 2.19 -$104.15 million N/A N/A RDE $85.95 million 0.44 N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

RDE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jumia Technologies.

Jumia Technologies has a beta of 2.86, suggesting that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RDE has a beta of -0.72, suggesting that its share price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of Jumia Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Jumia Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of RDE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Jumia Technologies and RDE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumia Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 RDE 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jumia Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.27%. RDE has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 179.72%. Given RDE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RDE is more favorable than Jumia Technologies.

Summary

RDE beats Jumia Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, including phones, electronics, home and living, fashion, beauty, and fast-moving consumer goods; and various digital lifestyle services, such as utility bills payment, airtime recharge, gaming and entertainment, and transport ticketing, as well as financial services comprising micro-loans, insurance, and savings products. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About RDE

RDE, Inc. owns and operates a restaurant deal space in the United States. The company operates Restaurant.com that connects digital consumers, businesses, and communities with dining and merchant deal options at approximately 182,500 restaurants and retailers to approximately 7.8 million customers. It sells discount certificates for restaurants, as well as complementary entertainment and travel offerings, and consumer products on behalf of third-party merchants. The company is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.

