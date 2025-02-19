Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30), RTT News reports. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 6.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:KALU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.36. 154,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,708. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.57%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

