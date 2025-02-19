Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Shares Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 186,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 76,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Kane Biotech Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -331.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at Kane Biotech

In related news, Director Marc Edwards purchased 2,000,000 shares of Kane Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Corporate insiders own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Kane Biotech Company Profile

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops its products using coactiv+ technology, an antimicrobial wound gel platform; and DispersinB technology, a naturally occurring enzyme that cleaves the bacterial surface polysaccharide poly-b-1, 6-N-acetylglucosamine for treating wounds and otic infections.

