KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Position Decreased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in KBR were worth $9,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 507.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Price Performance

NYSE KBR opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $72.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of KBR from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBR

KBR Company Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.