Keene & Associates Inc. Acquires 687 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 2.2% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in Chevron by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Chevron Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $156.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.80 and a 200 day moving average of $150.81. The stock has a market cap of $280.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

