Keene & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,057,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361,799 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth $19,708,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 363.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,548,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,748,000 after buying an additional 1,214,123 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,357,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,545,000 after buying an additional 914,808 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $9,969,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.
Elanco Animal Health Price Performance
Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elanco Animal Health
Elanco Animal Health Profile
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Elanco Animal Health
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Affirm Hits Profitability—Here’s What Investors Should Watch
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- There’s Room to Chase These 3 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week Highs
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks With Robust Growth Outlooks Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.