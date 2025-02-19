Keene & Associates Inc. Takes Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. State Street Corp raised its position in CSW Industrials by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,486,000 after buying an additional 255,849 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 577,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,420,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 206,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,745,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $319.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $357.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.25. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.10 and a 1 year high of $436.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.84.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. On average, research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSW Industrials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSWI

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.15, for a total value of $760,749.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,925,768.60. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,371,286.44. The trade was a 1.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,104. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.