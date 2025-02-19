Kennedy-Wilson (KW) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Kennedy-Wilson has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

