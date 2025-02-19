Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 165.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 19,722.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 358,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,870,000 after purchasing an additional 357,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $136.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.19. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.51 and a 1-year high of $238.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Biogen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Biogen from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.85.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

