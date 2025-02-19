Kestra Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CASY. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 941.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,761.11. This trade represents a 16.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.76 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,765.72. This represents a 19.25 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $425.77 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.46 and a 1 year high of $445.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.07.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.56. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

