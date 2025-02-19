Kestra Investment Management LLC Buys 6,919 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880,000 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804,908 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9,346.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,576,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538,664 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,365,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,872,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,917 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average of $28.01. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

