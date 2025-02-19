Kestra Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Kestra Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENS. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in EnerSys by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in EnerSys by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENS. Oppenheimer raised shares of EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $100.96 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $112.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.46 and a 200-day moving average of $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.06.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnerSys

In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,674,467.24. This represents a 8.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also

