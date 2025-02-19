Kestra Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 35,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,822,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,463,000 after buying an additional 48,319 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

