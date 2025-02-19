Kestra Investment Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,379 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after buying an additional 132,967 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,793,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $402.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $403.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.44.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

