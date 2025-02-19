Kestra Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 104.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,243,000 after acquiring an additional 22,192 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $762.00 to $834.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $565.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $680.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $642.00 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $702.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $889.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.