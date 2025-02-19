Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald Sells 663 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $169,204.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,862.41. This trade represents a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, February 18th, Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,440 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.56, for a total transaction of $362,246.40.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $250.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of -95.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.96 and its 200-day moving average is $263.29. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $304.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALNY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,822,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $577,941,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,968,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,639,767,000 after buying an additional 1,724,610 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,705,000 after buying an additional 1,245,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 496.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 378,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,100,000 after buying an additional 315,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.