Key Financial Inc Acquires 650 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 613.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 781,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after purchasing an additional 305,548 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PAVE opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.37.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

