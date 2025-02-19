Key Financial Inc Acquires 82 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $202.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $122.91 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

