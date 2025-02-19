Key Financial Inc Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,840,000 after purchasing an additional 130,629 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Chubb by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 28.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after purchasing an additional 388,746 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 97.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CB. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.73.

Shares of CB opened at $266.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.12 and its 200 day moving average is $279.55. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $238.85 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

