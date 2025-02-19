Key Financial Inc Grows Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,041,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 26,542 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,158,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,598 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 921,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,745,000 after acquiring an additional 19,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of GFL stock opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 1.17. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.51%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

