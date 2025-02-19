Key Financial Inc Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 228,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,645,000 after buying an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000.

Shares of MGC stock opened at $222.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $176.66 and a 12 month high of $222.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.85.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

