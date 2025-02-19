Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Trading Up 3.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report) were up 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $498.58 and last traded at $423.00. Approximately 3,186 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $409.58.
Keyence Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $418.31 and its 200-day moving average is $438.71.
Keyence Company Profile
Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of factory automation solutions in Japan, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, specific solution, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units.
