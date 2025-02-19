Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Stock Price Down 22.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Free Report) fell 22.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 1,103,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 15,487,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Kibo Energy Trading Down 12.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £430,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.01.

Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Kibo Energy PLC is a multi-asset energy company positioned to address acute power deficits in Sub-Saharan Africa and, more recently, the UK.

The Company is focused on the development of three thermal coal power projects in Mozambique, Botswana and Tanzania, which all share stable operating environments as well as an acute need for consistent power.

