Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $28.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -139.63 and a beta of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Insider Activity at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 8,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $192,385.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,449.10. The trade was a 28.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eben Tessari sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $255,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,904. This represents a 13.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,092 shares of company stock worth $745,589. Company insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

