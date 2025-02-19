Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Director Purchases C$80,369.87 in Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Director George Vincent Albino purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,369.87.

TSE:K opened at C$16.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.79. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of C$6.46 and a one year high of C$17.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 18.84%.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.10.

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

