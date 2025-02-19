Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 1,003 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Klingman & Associates LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 1.7% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $26,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $135.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.53. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $123.94 and a one year high of $144.45. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

