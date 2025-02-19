Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 2,087 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Klingman & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,263,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,622,000 after acquiring an additional 508,344 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,004,000 after acquiring an additional 852,183 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in RTX by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,102,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,421,000 after acquiring an additional 490,109 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in RTX by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,886,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,222,000 after acquiring an additional 140,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in RTX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,963,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,886,000 after acquiring an additional 25,407 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $123.52 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $88.90 and a 52 week high of $132.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $164.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.77.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

