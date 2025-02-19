Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 512 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE opened at $166.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $144.85 and a one year high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

