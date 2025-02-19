Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 1.83%.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of -67.38, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

