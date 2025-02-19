Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 16,603 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,603 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,119,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 571,967 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $102.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.56. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Veritas raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

