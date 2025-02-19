Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 228,665 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 228,665 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $10,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,194,000 after purchasing an additional 30,901 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 446.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,433,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,238 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 874,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,790,000 after purchasing an additional 191,465 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 545,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,204,000 after buying an additional 31,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 487,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,883,000 after buying an additional 109,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.89.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $65.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.51. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.43% and a return on equity of 179.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,986.11. This trade represents a 18.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

