KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.49 and last traded at $21.47. 1,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR – Free Report) by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 11.51% of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (OBOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected, tier-weighted index of companies likely to benefit from China’s One Belt, One Road initiative. OBOR was launched on Sep 7, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

