KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Short Interest Update

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

KT Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of KT stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $17.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.81. KT has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KT will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in KT during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,833,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in KT by 392.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,917,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,913,000 after buying an additional 7,901,522 shares during the last quarter. North of South Capital LLP lifted its stake in KT by 2,407.3% during the 4th quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 4,217,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,439 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the 4th quarter valued at $59,145,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of KT by 44.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,608,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,669 shares during the period. 18.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Further Reading

