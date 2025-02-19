La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01, Zacks reports. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.55%. La-Z-Boy updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.
Shares of LZB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,157. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71. La-Z-Boy has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $48.31.
