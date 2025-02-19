La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01, Zacks reports. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.55%. La-Z-Boy updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

Shares of LZB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,157. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71. La-Z-Boy has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $48.31.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

About La-Z-Boy

(Get Free Report)

Read More

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.