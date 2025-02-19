Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plan Group Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $96.62 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The stock has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.51 and its 200-day moving average is $117.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

