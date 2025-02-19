Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 61,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 46,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

