Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,580 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.